Sharks-Capitals Sum

First Period_1, Washington, Smith-Pelly 4 (Carlson, Beagle), 16:49.
Second Period_2, Washington, Ovechkin 20, 7:11. 3, San Jose, Meier 3 (Braun), 11:32. 4, Washington, Connolly 4 (Ovechkin, Kuznetsov), 19:08 (pp).
Third Period_5, Washington, Vrana 8 (Orlov, Wilson), 11:36 (pp).
Shots on Goal_San Jose 8-8-9_25. Washington 10-7-12_29.
Power-play opportunities_San Jose 0 of 1; Washington 2 of 6.
Goalies_San Jose, Jones 10-7-1 (29 shots-25 saves). Washington, Grubauer 2-5-1 (25-24).
A_18,506 (18,277). T_2:40.
Referees_Chris Rooney, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Shane Heyer, Derek Nansen.