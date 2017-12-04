Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Sharks-Capitals Sums

December 4, 2017 9:52 pm
 
San Jose 0 1 0—1
Washington 1 2 1—4

First Period_1, Washington, Smith-Pelly 4 (Carlson, Beagle), 16:49. Penalties_None.

Second Period_2, Washington, Ovechkin 20, 7:11. 3, San Jose, Meier 3 (Braun), 11:32. 4, Washington, Connolly 4 (Ovechkin, Kuznetsov), 19:08 (pp). Penalties_Kuznetsov, WSH, (delay of game), 14:43; Dillon, SJ, (high sticking), 18:00; San Jose bench, served by O’Regan (delay of game), 19:08.

Third Period_5, Washington, Vrana 8 (Orlov, Wilson), 11:36 (pp). Penalties_Wilson, WSH, Major (fighting), 2:14; Thornton, SJ, Major (fighting), 2:14; Wilson, WSH, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 2:14; Thornton, SJ, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 2:14; Orpik, WSH, (roughing), 3:05; Meier, SJ, (roughing), 3:05; Chiasson, WSH, Major (fighting), 9:38; Goodrow, SJ, Major (fighting), 9:38; Goodrow, SJ, served by Labanc, (high sticking), 9:38; Braun, SJ, (hooking), 11:36; Dillon, SJ, (elbowing), 13:51; Beagle, WSH, (roughing), 19:01; Meier, SJ, (roughing), 19:01; Dillon, SJ, Major (slashing), 19:55; Dillon, SJ, Misconduct (misconduct), 19:55; Bowey, WSH, (roughing), 19:55.

Shots on Goal_San Jose 8-8-9_25. Washington 10-7-12_29.

Power-play opportunities_San Jose 0 of 1; Washington 2 of 6.

Goalies_San Jose, Jones 10-7-1 (29 shots-25 saves). Washington, Grubauer 2-5-1 (25-24).

A_18,506 (18,277). T_2:40.

Referees_Chris Rooney, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Shane Heyer, Derek Nansen.

Sports News

The Associated Press

