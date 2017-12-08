Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Shiffrin fastest in foggy slalom leg of World Cup combined

December 8, 2017 5:24 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin took the lead in the fog-shrouded slalom leg of a World Cup combined on Friday.

The overall World Cup leader from the United States was 0.39 seconds ahead of Swiss rival Wendy Holdener. Holdener won the combined in St. Moritz at the world championships in February.

The race order was switched to run slalom first because fog and strong winds made the super-G course too dangerous.

Shiffrin trailed after almost losing her balance though the first steep section, then gained time lower down.

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Advertisement

In third place, world silver medalist Michelle Gisin of Switzerland was 1.21 seconds behind the American.

Lindsey Vonn placed 25th and has 3.33 seconds to make up in the speed event.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Architect of the Capitol lights Christmas tree

Today in History

1941: Japan bombs Pearl Harbor

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 07, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4537 0.0118 5.76%
L 2020 26.6824 0.0310 9.23%
L 2030 30.3699 0.0618 13.61%
L 2040 33.0179 0.0807 15.71%
L 2050 19.0977 0.0544 17.63%
G Fund 15.5164 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0799 -0.0374 3.33%
C Fund 37.0601 0.1151 20.49%
S Fund 47.7578 0.3784 17.67%
I Fund 30.0362 0.0561 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.