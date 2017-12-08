Shiffrin fastest in foggy slalom leg of World Cup combined

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin took the lead in the fog-shrouded slalom leg of a World Cup combined on Friday.

The overall World Cup leader from the United States was 0.39 seconds ahead of Swiss rival Wendy Holdener. Holdener won the combined in St. Moritz at the world championships in February.

The race order was switched to run slalom first because fog and strong winds made the super-G course too dangerous.

Shiffrin trailed after almost losing her balance though the first steep section, then gained time lower down.

In third place, world silver medalist Michelle Gisin of Switzerland was 1.21 seconds behind the American.

Lindsey Vonn placed 25th and has 3.33 seconds to make up in the speed event.