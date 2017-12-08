Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Short-handed Nets beat Thunder 100-95 in Mexico City

December 8, 2017 12:46 am
 
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Caris Levert scored 19 points, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson added 17 and short-handed Brooklyn overcame another strong performance by Russell Westbrook to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 100-95 on Thursday night in the first of the Nets’ two games in Mexico City.

Westbrook had 31 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Allen Crabbe had 15 points for Brooklyn, playing without guards Jeremy Lin and D’Angelo Russell because of injuries and without power forward Trevor Booker after he was traded to Philadelphia before the game.

The Nets improved to 10-14 with their second straight victory and third in four games. They will play the Miami Heat on Saturday at Arena Ciudad de Mexico. The Thunder (11-13) had won three in a row.

Steven Adams added 12 points for the Thunder, and Carmelo Anthony had 11 on 5-for-20 shooting. Oklahoma City also missed key players Paul George (right calf contusion) and Jerami Grant (left hip contusion).

For more NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

