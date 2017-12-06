Listen Live Sports

Show with 16 points, Binghamton beats Army 71-66

December 6, 2017 9:56 pm
 
VESTAL, N.Y. (AP) — J.C. Show scored 16 points and Binghamton notched its fifth-straight win, beating Army 71-66 on Wednesday night.

Show was 5 of 10 from the field for the Bearcats (6-4). Tyler Stewart added 12 points and seven rebounds, Thomas Bruce had 11 points and eight rebounds and Timmy Rose chipped in 10 points.

The team averaged 51 percent shooting from the field compared to 39 percent for Army.

The Bearcats led 38-34 at the break and made use of a four-minute Army drought to start the second half to stretch their lead to 44-34. Willie Rodriguez made a dunk and Rose followed with two 3-pointers to make it 61-52 with 4:24 to go. Army cut it to 67-63 with 52 seconds to play but Rodriguez made three of four free throws in the final seconds to help maintain Binghamton’s advantage.

Alex King led the Black Knights (5-3) with 15 points.

