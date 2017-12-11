Listen Live Sports

Shubhankar Sharma wins weather-delayed Joburg Open

December 11, 2017 5:09 am
 
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Shubhankar Sharma won his first European Tour title by a shooting 3-under 69 Monday in the final round of the weather-delayed Joburg Open.

The 21-year-old Indian resumed his round on the eighth green after play was halted early Sunday afternoon because of storms. He parred that hole, birdied No. 9 and made par on every hole on the back nine.

Sharma finished at 23-under 264, three strokes ahead of the pack, and qualified for next year’s British Open, too.

“I actually wasn’t going to come here about a week ago … so I’m really happy that I came,” said Sharma, who shot 61 in the second round. “I don’t think I’m ever going forget my first time in South Africa.”

Erik van Rooyen (66) was second, three strokes ahead of Shaun Norris (65) and Tapio Pulkkanen (68).

