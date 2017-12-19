Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Slovenian biathlete DQ’ed from 2010 Olympics for doping

December 19, 2017 1:50 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SALZBURG, Austria (AP) — Slovenian biathlete Teja Gregorin has been disqualified from the 2010 Vancouver Olympics for failing a doping retest.

The International Biathlon Union says the IOC disciplinary commission has stripped Gregorin of her results in all five events she competed in, which included a fifth-place finish in the 12.5-kilometer mass start.

Gregorin, a 2014 Olympic bronze medalist, has been provisionally suspended by the IBU since October after becoming the only athlete who tested positive in a re-examination of 1,195 samples from the Vancouver Olympics using newer technology. In her system was GHRP-2, which stimulates the body to produce more growth hormone.

The IBU said it will decide on “appropriate consequences” after a possible appeal by Gregorin to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Advertisement

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

DLA holiday decoration contest

Today in History

1999: Bill Clinton impeached

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 18, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.5431 0.0361 5.76%
L 2020 26.8896 0.0884 9.23%
L 2030 30.7521 0.1694 13.61%
L 2040 33.5034 0.2180 15.71%
L 2050 19.4146 0.1444 17.63%
G Fund 15.5274 0.0030 2.12%
F Fund 18.1026 -0.0289 3.33%
C Fund 37.8238 0.2029 20.49%
S Fund 48.5784 0.5095 17.67%
I Fund 30.6411 0.4500 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.