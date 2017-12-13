Listen Live Sports

Smith, Williams power Duquesne past winless MVSU, 73-49

December 13, 2017 9:17 pm
 
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Tarin Smith came off the bench to score 16 points and Eric Williams Jr. added 10 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and dished five assists as Duquesne won its fourth straight game, beating winless Mississippi Valley State 73-49 on Wednesday night.

Duquesne forced the Delta Devils into 16 turnovers and blocked 10 shots, with Tydus Verhoeven rejecting five.

The Dukes (6-3) came into the contest shooting a tick under 50 percent from behind the 3-point arc (43 of 87) over their last three games and knocked down a school record 18 in a 97-48 win over Delaware State on Saturday. The hot streak cooled considerably, with Duquesne hitting 25.9 percent from deep (7 of 27) and 43.3 percent overall from the field (29 of 67).

MVSU (0-9) went scoreless for more than eight minutes in the first half, watching a 10-7 lead turn into a 17-10 deficit. Dante Scott led the Delta Devils with 11 points.

