Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Smith wins two-man playoff at Australian PGA Championship

December 2, 2017 10:35 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

GOLD COAST, Australia (AP) — Cameron Smith won the Australian PGA Championship on Sunday with a par on the second hole of a playoff with fellow Australian Jordan Zunic.

Both players were off the 18th green for their third shots, but Smith put his within 4 feet and made the putt after Zunic missed from about 12 feet.

Smith, who finished fourth last week in the Australian Open, closed with a 3-under 68 and Zunic had a 71 to finish at 18-under 270 at Royal Pines.

Smith bogeyed the 18th in regulation after birdieing the 17th to take the lead. Zunic had eight consecutive pars on the back nine after he bogeyed the 10th.

        Federal Insights: IT execs from SBA, NARA and GSA share how to keep data secure in a hybrid environment

Advertisement

On Saturday, Zunic needed birdies on his final two holes to shoot 59, but went bogey-double bogey on 17 and 18 to tie the course record with a 64.

Adam Bland was third after a 68, missing the playoff by one stroke. Marc Leishman also shot 68 and tied for fourth.

Defending champion Harold Varner III was sixth after a 66, six shots behind. Sergio Garcia shot a 74 and finished 12 strokes behind.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Customs and Border Protection K-9 inspects mail room

Today in History

1824: House elects John Q. Adams president

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 01, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4592 -0.0110 5.76%
L 2020 26.7045 -0.0325 9.23%
L 2030 30.4210 -0.0676 13.61%
L 2040 33.0870 -0.0881 15.71%
L 2050 19.1449 -0.0593 17.63%
G Fund 15.5103 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0812 0.0521 3.33%
C Fund 37.1238 -0.0737 20.49%
S Fund 48.1151 -0.1247 17.67%
I Fund 30.1213 -0.2477 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.