Soccer exec Kathy Carter announces bid as USSF President

Kathy Carter has formally declared she is a candidate for president of the U.S. Soccer Federation.

Carter’s announcement Tuesday comes a day after the current president, Sunil Gulati, said he wouldn’t seek a fourth term. His move comes after the U.S. men’s team failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in October.

The 48-year-old Carter is currently the president of Major League Soccer’s marketing subsidiary, Soccer United Marketing. She is the lone woman among eight candidates for the job.

She joins former national team players Paul Caligiuri, Eric Wynalda and Kyle Martino as well as USSF vice president Carlos Cordeiro, Boston lawyer Steve Gans, New York lawyer Michael Winograd and Paul LaPointe, Northeast Conference manager of the United Premier Soccer League.

The election will be held in February.