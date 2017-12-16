Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Socks with 20 points leads Incarnate Word over UMKC 77-73

December 16, 2017 6:34 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Simi Socks scored 20 points with eight rebounds and Incarnate Word beat Missouri-Kansas City 77-73 on Saturday afternoon.

Socks was 6 of 9 from the floor and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line for the Cardinals (5-3). Shawn Johnson added 15 points and led the team with 11 rebounds for his first double-double of the season. Charles Brown III had 12 points and Christian Peevy 10.

Incarnate Word averaged 45 percent shooting from the floor compared to 41 percent for UMKC, which took 33 shots from beyond the arc but made only 11 (33 percent).

Socks broke the intermission tie with a 3-pointer to open the second half and scored seven points as part of an 11-5 run that gave the Cardinals a 46-40 edge with 15:51 to play. UMKC cut the lead to 72-67 with 1:13 left but could not get closer.

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Advertisement

Xavier Bishop scored 24 points with eight rebounds for the Kangaroos (3-9), who are on a four-game losing streak.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

NRC chief visits Argentine nuclear plant

Today in History

Dec. 15, 1998: House announces Clinton impeachment

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 15, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.5070 0.0217 5.76%
L 2020 26.8012 0.0535 9.23%
L 2030 30.5827 0.1023 13.61%
L 2040 33.2854 0.1317 15.71%
L 2050 19.2702 0.0870 17.63%
G Fund 15.5244 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.1315 -0.0030 3.33%
C Fund 37.6209 0.3370 20.49%
S Fund 48.0689 0.5502 17.67%
I Fund 30.1911 -0.1282 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.