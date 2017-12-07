Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

South Alabama names Central Arkansas’ Campbell its coach

December 7, 2017 4:02 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — South Alabama has hired Central Arkansas coach Steve Campbell to lead its football program.

Athletic director Joel Erdmann announced the hire Thursday. Campbell replaces Joey Jones, who had been the program’s only coach since its startup a decade ago.

He led Central Arkansas to a 33-15 record over the past three years. The Bears went 10-2 and won the Southland Conference this season, earning the fourth seed in the FCS playoffs.

Campbell previously led Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College to an 87-22 record in 10 years, including a 2007 National Junior College Athletic Association national championship. He guided Delta State to a Division II national title in 2000.

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Advertisement

The 51-year-old Campbell hasn’t had a losing record in 19 seasons as a head coach.

___

More AP college football coverage: http://www.collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Webb telescope emerges from cryogenic test chamber

Today in History

1941: Japan bombs Pearl Harbor

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 06, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4419 -0.0072 5.76%
L 2020 26.6514 -0.0212 9.23%
L 2030 30.3081 -0.0445 13.61%
L 2040 32.9372 -0.0588 15.71%
L 2050 19.0433 -0.0399 17.63%
G Fund 15.5154 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.1173 0.0235 3.33%
C Fund 36.9450 -0.0032 20.49%
S Fund 47.3794 -0.2095 17.67%
I Fund 29.9801 -0.1833 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.