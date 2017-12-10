Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

South Dakota holds off Eastern Washington 75-73

December 10, 2017 5:52 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Matt Mooney scored 19 points, including nine in the final 2:37 of the game, to help South Dakota hold off Eastern Washington 75-73 on Sunday.

Trey Burch-Manning added 19 points and eight rebounds, while reserve Nick Fuller scored 11 with five rebounds for the Coyotes (9-3), who ran their home winning streak against nonconference foes to 12 and improved on their best start since becoming a Division-I school in the 2011-12 season.

Mason Peatling topped the Eagles (3-7) with 19 points, while Bogdan Bliznyuk tallied 18 points and nine rebounds. Jack Perry made three 3-pointers and scored 13 for the Eagles, who have lost four straight and have one game left on a season-opening 10-game road trip. Eastern Washington returns home after playing at Wyoming on Tuesday.

South Dakota led 22-11 on a Mooney layup with seven minutes left in the first half, but Peatling scored nine points from there to pull the Eagles within 32-31 at halftime.

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Advertisement

Eastern, which never led, tied it at 34 on a 3-pointer by Ty Gibson 25 seconds into the second half. But Burch-Manning and Mooney accounted for 30 of the Coyotes’ final 41 points down the stretch to preserve the win.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

SecDef Mattis cheers on Army football team

Today in History

1941: FDR delivers 'date which will live in infamy' speech

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 08, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4730 0.0193 5.76%
L 2020 26.7293 0.0469 9.23%
L 2030 30.4584 0.0885 13.61%
L 2040 33.1307 0.1128 15.71%
L 2050 19.1714 0.0737 17.63%
G Fund 15.5174 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0783 -0.0016 3.33%
C Fund 37.2675 0.2074 20.49%
S Fund 47.9175 0.1597 17.67%
I Fund 30.1497 0.1135 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.