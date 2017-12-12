Listen Live Sports

South Korea edges North Korea 1-0 at East Asian Championship

December 12, 2017 4:58 am
 
TOKYO (AP) — South Korea got the better of North Korea on the soccer field on Tuesday, winning 1-0 at the East Asian Championship.

North Korea defender Ri Yong Chol scored an own-goal in the 64th-minute to give the South Koreans the victory.

The game was played amid escalating tensions between the two nations, with North Korea performing a series of missile tests in recent months and South Korea and the United States undertaking military exercises.

Both national anthems were observed respectfully at Ajinomoto Stadium.

North Korean nationals are currently banned from entering Japan as part of sanctions against Pyongyang, but special visas were issued to the players at the Japanese embassy in Beijing this week.

The round-robin championship features Japan, China, North Korea and South Korea and concludes on Dec. 16.

