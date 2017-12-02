Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Southern Illinois rolls to 76-58 win over San Jose State

December 2, 2017 6:39 pm
 
CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Kavion Pippen scored 22 points with four steals and Southern Illinois rolled to 76-58 win over San Jose State on Saturday.

Pippen was 9 of 10 from the field and hit all of his free throws for the Salukis (4-2). Armon Fletcher added 15 points and six rebounds, Aaron Cook had 12 points and Jonathan Wiley chipped in 10.

The team shot 52.6 percent compared to 40 percent for San Jose State.

Southern Illinois never trailed in the first half and led 29-20 at the break.

Sean Lloyd Jr. hit a 3-pointer to open the second half and spark a 15-6 run that gave the Salukis a 44-26 advantage with 16:18 to play. They cruised to the win from there.

Jaycee Hillsman scored 15 points off the bench to lead the Spartans (2-5). Ryan Welage added 10 points.

