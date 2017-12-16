Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Southern Miss rolls to 75-58 win over William Carey

December 16, 2017 7:56 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Cortez Edwards scored 28 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead Southern Miss to its fourth straight victory Saturday with a 75-58 win over NAIA program William Carey.

Trailing by four early in the second half, Southern Miss (7-4) got a 3-pointer from Tyree Griffin to spark a 16-4 run to put the Golden Eagles on top for good 44-36 with just under 14 minutes to play. Dominic Magee got six of his 19 points during the go-ahead run and finished with his first career double-double by hauling in 11 rebounds.

Griffin got a 3-point play to stretch the advantage to 59-48 and Southern Miss led by double figures the rest of the way.

William Carey led most of the first half but went flat over the final four minutes before the break as Southern Miss went on an 8-2 run to take a 28-26 advantage into the lockers.

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are exploring implications of the cybersecurity executive order.

Advertisement

Jaylen Moore led William Carey with 14 points, Troy Salvant had 10 points and Brandon Sheppard got 12 rebounds.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

NRC chief visits Argentine nuclear plant

Today in History

Dec. 15, 1998: House announces Clinton impeachment

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 15, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.5070 0.0217 5.76%
L 2020 26.8012 0.0535 9.23%
L 2030 30.5827 0.1023 13.61%
L 2040 33.2854 0.1317 15.71%
L 2050 19.2702 0.0870 17.63%
G Fund 15.5244 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.1315 -0.0030 3.33%
C Fund 37.6209 0.3370 20.49%
S Fund 48.0689 0.5502 17.67%
I Fund 30.1911 -0.1282 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.