SPHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Mississippi
|13
|10
|3
|0
|0
|20
|45
|34
|Peoria
|14
|9
|4
|1
|0
|19
|47
|38
|Pensacola
|13
|9
|4
|0
|0
|18
|42
|28
|Huntsville
|12
|8
|3
|0
|1
|17
|45
|31
|Macon
|14
|7
|4
|3
|0
|17
|52
|52
|Evansville
|14
|7
|5
|1
|1
|16
|44
|43
|Knoxville
|13
|7
|5
|1
|0
|15
|50
|40
|Fayetteville
|16
|4
|9
|3
|0
|11
|50
|75
|Roanoke
|13
|4
|7
|2
|0
|10
|42
|56
|Birmingham
|10
|1
|8
|1
|0
|3
|15
|35
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
Roanoke at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.
Birmingham at Mississippi, 8 p.m.
Macon at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.
Huntsville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
Fayetteville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Birmingham at Macon, 7:35 p.m.
Knoxville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Mississippi at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.
Huntsville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
Pensacola at Birmingham, 4:05 p.m.