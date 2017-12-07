Listen Live Sports

SPHL At A Glance

December 7, 2017
 
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Mississippi 13 10 3 0 0 20 45 34
Peoria 14 9 4 1 0 19 47 38
Pensacola 13 9 4 0 0 18 42 28
Huntsville 12 8 3 0 1 17 45 31
Macon 14 7 4 3 0 17 52 52
Evansville 14 7 5 1 1 16 44 43
Knoxville 13 7 5 1 0 15 50 40
Fayetteville 16 4 9 3 0 11 50 75
Roanoke 13 4 7 2 0 10 42 56
Birmingham 10 1 8 1 0 3 15 35

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Roanoke at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.

Birmingham at Mississippi, 8 p.m.

Macon at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.

Huntsville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Fayetteville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Birmingham at Macon, 7:35 p.m.

Knoxville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Mississippi at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.

Huntsville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Pensacola at Birmingham, 4:05 p.m.

