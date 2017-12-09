Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
SPHL At A Glance

December 9, 2017 10:03 am
 
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Peoria 15 10 4 1 0 21 52 42
Mississippi 14 10 4 0 0 20 46 37
Pensacola 13 9 4 0 0 18 42 28
Huntsville 13 8 3 1 1 18 49 36
Evansville 15 8 5 1 1 18 48 46
Macon 15 7 4 3 1 18 55 56
Knoxville 13 7 5 1 0 15 50 40
Roanoke 14 5 7 2 0 12 44 57
Fayetteville 17 4 9 3 1 12 51 77
Birmingham 11 2 8 1 0 5 18 36

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Roanoke 2, Fayetteville 1, SO

Birmingham 3, Mississippi 1

Evansville 4, Macon 3, SO

Peoria 5, Huntsville 4, OT

Saturday’s Games

Fayetteville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Birmingham at Macon, 7:35 p.m.

Knoxville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Mississippi at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.

Huntsville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Pensacola at Birmingham, 4:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Knoxville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

