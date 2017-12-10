Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

SPHL At A Glance

December 10, 2017 10:03 am
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Peoria 16 11 4 1 0 23 57 44
Mississippi 15 10 5 0 0 20 49 46
Pensacola 14 10 4 0 0 20 48 30
Evansville 16 9 5 1 1 20 57 49
Huntsville 14 8 4 1 1 18 51 41
Macon 16 7 5 3 1 18 57 59
Knoxville 14 7 6 1 0 15 52 46
Fayetteville 18 5 9 3 1 14 55 80
Roanoke 15 5 8 2 0 12 47 61
Birmingham 12 3 8 1 0 7 21 38

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Saturday’s Games

Fayetteville 4, Roanoke 3

Birmingham 3, Macon 2

Pensacola 6, Knoxville 2

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Advertisement

Evansville 9, Mississippi 3

Peoria 5, Huntsville 2

Sunday’s Games

Pensacola at Birmingham, 4:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Knoxville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Huntsville at Mississippi, 11:30 a.m.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

SecDef Mattis cheers on Army football team

Today in History

1941: FDR delivers 'date which will live in infamy' speech

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 08, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4730 0.0193 5.76%
L 2020 26.7293 0.0469 9.23%
L 2030 30.4584 0.0885 13.61%
L 2040 33.1307 0.1128 15.71%
L 2050 19.1714 0.0737 17.63%
G Fund 15.5174 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0783 -0.0016 3.33%
C Fund 37.2675 0.2074 20.49%
S Fund 47.9175 0.1597 17.67%
I Fund 30.1497 0.1135 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.