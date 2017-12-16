Listen Live Sports

Stafford, Lions beat Bears 20-10, stay in playoff picture

December 16, 2017 7:56 pm
 
DETROIT (AP) — Matthew Stafford threw two touchdown passes and avoided mistakes, allowing the Detroit Lions to stay in the playoff picture with a 20-10 victory over the Chicago Bears on Saturday night.

Detroit (8-6) has won two straight and needs to close the regular season with two more wins to keep its postseason hopes alive.

The Bears (4-10) have lost six of seven, sealing a third season with double-digit losses in three years under embattled coach John Fox.

Stafford threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to TJ Jones with 6:10 left in the first half after Fox chose to punt on fourth-and-1 from the Chicago 45. He threw an 8-yard pass to Eric Ebron for a 20-3 lead early in the third quarter after Darius Slay’s first of two interceptions in the game.

Stafford was 25 of 33 for 237 yards and didn’t turn the ball over for the first time since Week 11.

The Lions led 13-0 before Theo Riddick fumbled late in the first half and Chicago took advantage with Mike Nugent’s 41-yard field goal 2 seconds before halftime.

Chicago rookie Mitchell Trubisky had season highs in completions (31), attempts (46), yards passing (314) and interceptions (three) including one to safety Quandre Diggs in the end zone early in the fourth.

Trubisky threw a 9-yard TD pass to Benny Cunningham to make it 20-10 with 2:32 left. The Bears got the ball back 25 seconds later on their 6 and moved the ball to the Detroit 25 before Slay’s second interception ended their comeback hopes.

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

