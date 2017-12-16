Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Stars-Flyers Sum

December 16, 2017 9:51 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Dallas 1 0 0 0—1
Philadelphia 0 1 0 1—2

First Period_1, Dallas, Smith 3 (Hanzal, Elie), 7:13.

Second Period_2, Philadelphia, Gostisbehere 5 (Voracek, Giroux), 9:10 (pp).

Third Period_None.

Overtime_3, Philadelphia, Gostisbehere 6 (Voracek), 3:50 (pp).

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are exploring implications of the cybersecurity executive order.

Advertisement

Shots on Goal_Dallas 11-6-7-3_27. Philadelphia 9-10-7-4_30.

Power-play opportunities_Dallas 0 of 1; Philadelphia 2 of 6.

Goalies_Dallas, Bishop 13-9-1 (30 shots-28 saves). Philadelphia, Elliott 12-6-6 (27-26).

A_19,477 (19,543). T_2:32.

Referees_Brad Meier, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_Lonnie Cameron, Vaughan Rody.

        Coast Guard Cyber Command ‘just as important as cutters and aircraft’

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

NRC chief visits Argentine nuclear plant

Today in History

Dec. 15, 1998: House announces Clinton impeachment

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 15, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.5070 0.0217 5.76%
L 2020 26.8012 0.0535 9.23%
L 2030 30.5827 0.1023 13.61%
L 2040 33.2854 0.1317 15.71%
L 2050 19.2702 0.0870 17.63%
G Fund 15.5244 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.1315 -0.0030 3.33%
C Fund 37.6209 0.3370 20.49%
S Fund 48.0689 0.5502 17.67%
I Fund 30.1911 -0.1282 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.