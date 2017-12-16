Stars-Flyers Sum

|Dallas
|1
|0
|0
|0—1
|Philadelphia
|0
|1
|0
|1—2
First Period_1, Dallas, Smith 3 (Hanzal, Elie), 7:13.
Second Period_2, Philadelphia, Gostisbehere 5 (Voracek, Giroux), 9:10 (pp).
Third Period_None.
Overtime_3, Philadelphia, Gostisbehere 6 (Voracek), 3:50 (pp).
Shots on Goal_Dallas 11-6-7-3_27. Philadelphia 9-10-7-4_30.
Power-play opportunities_Dallas 0 of 1; Philadelphia 2 of 6.
Goalies_Dallas, Bishop 13-9-1 (30 shots-28 saves). Philadelphia, Elliott 12-6-6 (27-26).
A_19,477 (19,543). T_2:32.
Referees_Brad Meier, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_Lonnie Cameron, Vaughan Rody.