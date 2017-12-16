Stars-Flyers Sums

|Dallas
|1
|0
|0
|0—1
|Philadelphia
|0
|1
|0
|1—2
First Period_1, Dallas, Smith 3 (Hanzal, Elie), 7:13. Penalties_Benn, DAL, (roughing), 0:38; Giroux, PHI, (roughing), 0:38; Roussel, DAL, (tripping), 11:30; Couturier, PHI, (roughing), 12:00; Shore, DAL, (tripping), 13:13; Filppula, PHI, (tripping), 16:35.
Second Period_2, Philadelphia, Gostisbehere 5 (Voracek, Giroux), 9:10 (pp). Penalties_Pitlick, DAL, (roughing), 7:38.
Third Period_None. Penalties_Smith, DAL, (hooking), 4:59; Radulov, DAL, (high sticking), 8:35.
Overtime_3, Philadelphia, Gostisbehere 6 (Voracek), 3:50 (pp). Penalties_Radulov, DAL, (hooking), 3:28.
Shots on Goal_Dallas 11-6-7-3_27. Philadelphia 9-10-7-4_30.
Power-play opportunities_Dallas 0 of 1; Philadelphia 2 of 6.
Goalies_Dallas, Bishop 13-9-1 (30 shots-28 saves). Philadelphia, Elliott 12-6-6 (27-26).
A_19,477 (19,543). T_2:32.
Referees_Brad Meier, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_Lonnie Cameron, Vaughan Rody.