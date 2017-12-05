Listen Live Sports

Steelers LB Shazier remains in hospital with back injury

December 5, 2017 12:54 pm
 
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier remains in a Cincinnati hospital with a back injury.

Coach Mike Tomlin offered no update on Shazier’s condition or his prognosis on Tuesday, more than 12 hours after Shazier left on a stretcher in the first quarter of Pittsburgh’s 23-20 victory over Cincinnati after tackling Bengals wide receiver Josh Malone. Shazier underwent a CT scan and an MRI late Monday.

The team says Shazier will not require surgery “at this time,” but Tomlin said he would wait until hearing from the medical team attending to Shazier before releasing more information.

Tomlin says he spoke to Shazier before leaving Cincinnati and that Shazier was in good spirits. Tomlin says Shazier challenged his teammates to “move on.”

The first-place Steelers host division rival Baltimore on Sunday night.

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

