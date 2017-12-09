Stick leads ND State to FCS semis, 42-10 over Wofford

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Easton Stick threw for three first-half touchdowns and ran for another in the second half and second-seeded North Dakota State rolled to a 42-10 win over seventh-seeded Wofford in the FCS quarterfinals on Saturday.

Bruce Anderson also ran for two scores in the first half for the Bison (12-1), who play the winner of Saturday’s late game, Kennesaw State-Sam Houston State, in the semifinals next weekend at home.

Stick completed 9 of 10 passes in the first half for 157 yards with touchdowns to Connor Wentz (48 yards), Seth Wilson (18 yards) and Jeff Illies (4 yards).

The Bison piled up 265 yards and held Wofford to 95 with just four first downs, two coming on fourth down conversions. The Terriers got a field goal on their initial possession and a touchdown after a fumble recovery gave them a short field.

Stick’s 7-yard run accounted for the only points in the second half.

NDSU, which won five-straight titles before losing to eventual champion James Madison in the semifinals last year, piled up 261 yards on the ground and 464 yards of total offense. While the Bison were seven yards shy of their season average on the ground, they held the Terriers (10-3) to 134, 120 below their average.

Wofford ended up with eight first downs and 177 yards, going 1 of 12 on third down.