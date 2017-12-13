Listen Live Sports

Strong reactions to upcoming white nationalist college stop

December 13, 2017 12:12 am
 
CINCINNATI (AP) — The decision to allow white nationalist Richard Spencer to speak at the University of Cincinnati is generating strong reactions from the school community.

Messages to first-year UC president Neville Pinto and other administrators obtained by The Associated Press through a public records request show that crosstown basketball rival Xavier (ZAY’-vur) University was among the first to offer support. A Xavier spokeswoman wrote that the school would help in any way that it could.

Meanwhile, a UC English professor is criticizing Pinto for allegedly buckling under pressure.

Spencer’s attorney, Kyle Bristow, has said that Spencer will be at UC on March 14, during spring break. The university says no contract has been signed.

Bristow has lawsuits pending against other schools for not allowing Spencer to speak.

