Struggling Cologne appoints Armin Veh as managing director

December 6, 2017 8:30 am
 
COLOGNE, Germany (AP) — Cologne appointed former Stuttgart and Eintracht Frankfurt coach Armin Veh as managing director on Wednesday, filling the job left vacant by Joerg Schmadtke’s departure in October.

The struggling club said that the 56-year-old Veh, who led Stuttgart to the Bundesliga title in 2007, has signed a contract through June 2020.

Veh has also coached Hamburger SV and had a dual role as coach and managing director at Wolfsburg in 2009-10.

Schmadtke left Cologne by mutual consent on Oct. 24 following the team’s winless start in the Bundesliga.

The club has yet to win after 14 matches, and it parted company with Peter Stoeger as coach on Sunday after the 2-2 draw at Schalke the day before. Under-19 coach Stefan Ruthenbeck was appointed until the league’s winter break.

Both Schmadtke and Stoeger joined Cologne in 2013 and oversaw the side’s promotion to the Bundesliga as second division champion in their first season. They oversaw steady progress in each of the subsequent seasons in the Bundesliga, culminating in fifth place and Europa League qualification last season.

However, injuries, bad luck and poor decisions have all had an effect this season. Eleven losses in 14 games leave Cologne last with three points.

