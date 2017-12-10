Sunday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

SEATTLE MARINERS — Released RHP Seth Frankoff.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Recalled F Jason Dickinson from Texas (AHL).

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Sent F Shane Prince to Bridgeport (AHL) for a conditioning assignment.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Recalled D Ethan Prow from Wheeling (ECHL) to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Placed F Jaden Schwartz on injured reserve. Recalled F Ivan Barbashev from Chicago (AHL).

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Activated G Marc-Andre Fleury from injured reserve. Assigned G Maxime Legace to Chicago (AHL).

American Hockey League

BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Returned D Jamie Doornbosch on loan to Wichita (ECHL).

BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Assigned F Daniel Ciampini to Brampton (ECHL).

CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Returned F Tyler Barnes on loan to Toledo (ECHL).

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Recalled F Luke Esposito from Toledo (ECHL).

ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Recalled D Brandon Anselmini from Indy (ECHL).

SAN JOSE BARRACUDA — Returned F Olivier Archambault on loan to Allen (ECHL). Recalled F Bryan Moore from Allen.

TEXAS STARS — Returned F Tommy Thompson on loan to Idaho (ECHL).

TORONTO MARLIES — Assigned G Cal Heeter to Orlando (ECHL).

ECHL

ALLEN AMERICANS — Signed F Marcus Basara.

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Signed F Stephen Pierog.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Released G Mike MacDonald as emergency backup.

QUAD CITY MALLARDS — Released G Jake Reed as emergency backup.

RAPID CITY RUSH — Signed D Griffin Foulk and F Tom Maxwell.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Traded M Harrison Heath to Minnesota for a 2019 fourth-round draft pick. Traded F Kenwyne Jones, G Alexander Tambakis and a 2021 fourth-round draft pick to Sporting Kansas City for M Kevin Oliveira, D Tyler Pasher and a 2018 second-round draft pick.

D.C. UNITED — Re-signed G Steve Clark to a one-year contract.

FC DALLAS — Traded D Walker Zimmerman to Los Angeles FC for general allocation money, targeted allocation money and the No. 1 position in the allocation ranking.

NEW YORK CITY FC — Traded D Frederic Brilliant to D.C. United for general allocation money and a 2018 international roster spot.

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Traded F Darren Mattocks to D.C. United for a 2018 international slot.