Suns-Celtics, Box

Warren 8-19 2-4 19, Chriss 1-2 0-0 2, Chandler 7-10 0-0 14, Ulis 3-8 0-0 6, Booker 16-29 3-3 38, Dudley 1-1 0-0 2, Jackson 3-5 1-2 7, Bender 2-5 0-0 6, Monroe 2-6 2-2 6, James 4-10 0-0 8, Daniels 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 48-99 8-11 111.
Tatum 6-8 2-2 15, Horford 6-10 0-0 14, Baynes 3-6 0-0 6, Irving 8-14 1-1 19, Brown 4-8 6-8 17, Ojeleye 2-3 0-0 6, Morris 6-14 4-6 17, Theis 3-5 0-0 6, Smart 3-6 5-6 13, Rozier 1-6 0-0 3. Totals 42-80 18-23 116.
|Phoenix
|22
|32
|25
|32—111
|Boston
|31
|29
|29
|27—116
3-Point Goals_Phoenix 7-24 (Booker 3-8, Bender 2-4, Warren 1-2, Daniels 1-4, Chriss 0-1, Ulis 0-2, James 0-3), Boston 14-31 (Brown 3-5, Irving 2-3, Ojeleye 2-3, Horford 2-4, Smart 2-5, Tatum 1-1, Rozier 1-3, Morris 1-6, Theis 0-1). Fouled Out_Booker. Rebounds_Phoenix 45 (Chandler 18), Boston 31 (Morris 8). Assists_Phoenix 24 (Booker, James 5), Boston 32 (Horford 11). Total Fouls_Phoenix 19, Boston 16. Technicals_Monroe, Phoenix coach Suns (Defensive three second). A_18,624 (18,624).