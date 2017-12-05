Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Suspect in fatal shooting of Texas officer identified

December 5, 2017 8:16 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Police have released the identity of their suspect in the fatal shooting of a Central Texas officer who was serving a warrant for his arrest.

Officials in San Marcos, Texas, said in a Tuesday statement that an arrest warrant has been issued for 51-year-old Stewart Thomas Mettz. He is suspected of shooting Officer Kenneth Copeland multiple times Monday. Mettz also was shot and remains in an Austin hospital. His condition was not provided.

The statement said no charge has been filed yet regarding the Copeland shooting but said he remains their suspect.

The 58-year-old officer was a 19-year veteran of the San Marcos Police Department.

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Advertisement

San Marcos is about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of Austin.

Related Topics
Sports News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

W.Va. National Guard practices swift water rescues

Today in History

1884: Washington Monument completed

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 05, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4491 -0.0123 5.76%
L 2020 26.6726 -0.0339 9.23%
L 2030 30.3526 -0.0688 13.61%
L 2040 32.9960 -0.0900 15.71%
L 2050 19.0832 -0.0605 17.63%
G Fund 15.5144 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0938 0.0235 3.33%
C Fund 36.9482 -0.1369 20.49%
S Fund 47.5889 -0.3664 17.67%
I Fund 30.1634 -0.0651 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.