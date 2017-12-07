Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Tennessee hires Alabama assistant Jeremy Pruitt as coach

December 7, 2017 11:35 am
 
< a min read
Share       

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee has hired Alabama defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt as its head coach, capping a tumultuous search that cost an athletic director his job as the Volunteers attempt to recover from one of their most disappointing seasons.

The school scheduled a news conference for 6:05 p.m. Thursday to introduce Pruitt.

Pruitt’s hiring comes six days after former Tennessee football coach Phillip Fulmer was named athletic director and put in charge of the coaching search. Fulmer took over for John Currie, who was suspended just eight months into the job as Tennessee investigates whether it can fire him for cause.

Pruitt replaces Butch Jones, who was fired Nov. 12 after going 34-27 overall and 14-24 in Southeastern Conference competition in five seasons. Tennessee went 4-8 this season and set a school record for losses.

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Advertisement

___

More AP college football coverage: http://www.collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Webb telescope emerges from cryogenic test chamber

Today in History

1941: Japan bombs Pearl Harbor

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 06, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4419 -0.0072 5.76%
L 2020 26.6514 -0.0212 9.23%
L 2030 30.3081 -0.0445 13.61%
L 2040 32.9372 -0.0588 15.71%
L 2050 19.0433 -0.0399 17.63%
G Fund 15.5154 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.1173 0.0235 3.33%
C Fund 36.9450 -0.0032 20.49%
S Fund 47.3794 -0.2095 17.67%
I Fund 29.9801 -0.1833 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.