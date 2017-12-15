Listen Live Sports

Texas A&M-CC turns back D-II St. Mary’s (Texas) 71-55

December 15, 2017 11:10 pm
 
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Joseph Kilgore totaled 11 points, seven rebounds and four steals and Perry Francois scored a career-high 11 points off the bench to propel Texas A&M-Corpus Christi to a 71-55 win over Division II member St. Mary’s (Texas) on Friday night.

Sean Rhea added 10 points and five rebounds for the Islanders (3-6), who were coming off a nine-day break for finals.

Juwan Green had nine points and six assists, while Dimitri Peterson scored nine with five rebounds for the Rattlers.

Francois hit two free throws and Kareem South buried a 3-pointer in a 5-0 burst to close out the first half and give the Islanders a 31-21 lead. St. Mary’s got no closer than nine points after intermission.

Texas A&M-CC shot 49 percent from the floor and made half of its 10 3-pointers. The Rattlers shot better from long range (38 percent), than inside the arc (32 percent).

