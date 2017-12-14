Listen Live Sports

Texas A&M-Commerce QB Luis Perez wins Harlon Hill Trophy

December 14, 2017 1:50 pm
 
FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Texas A&M University-Commerce quarterback Luis Perez has won the Harlon Hill Trophy as Division II’s player of the year.

Perez has led his team into Saturday’s national championship game against West Florida with a 13-1 record. The senior from Chula Vista, California, received 198 total points in voting by Division II sports information directors released Thursday.

Gannon running back Marc Jones was second with 135 points while Slippery Rock defensive lineman Marcus Martin received 96 points for third place. It’s the highest finish by a defensive lineman in the award’s 32-year history.

Perez is trying to become the sixth Harlon Hill winner to follow up the award with a national title in the same season. He leads the nation with 4,678 passing yards and 44 touchdowns while completing more than 70 percent of his attempts.

___

For more AP college football coverage: www.collegefootball.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

