Texas CB Holton Hill to skip senior season for NFL draft

December 4, 2017 5:21 pm
 
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas junior cornerback Holton Hill will skip his senior season and enter the NFL draft.

Hill announced the move in a statement released by the school Monday. Hill was suspended in November for an unspecified violation of team rules and didn’t play in the final three games. He was not expected to play for Texas (6-6) in the Texas Bowl against Missouri (7-5).

Hill is the fourth underclassman to leave Texas for the draft or transfer after coach Tom Herman’s first season. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Hill was the Longhorns’ top cornerback on a much-improved defense for most of the season. He had two interceptions and scored three defensive touchdowns.

For more AP college football coverage: www.collegefootball.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

