Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Texas hires TCU’s Chris Del Conte as athletic director

December 9, 2017 4:07 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The University of Texas has hired TCU athletic director Chris Del Conte for the same position with the Longhorns.

Texas made the announcement Saturday.

Del Conte moves from one Big 12 school to another to take over one of the largest and wealthiest athletic departments in the country. He succeeds Mike Perrin, who was hired in 2015 when Steve Patterson was forced out after less than two years.

A person with knowledge of Del Conte’s contract told The Associated Press he has a seven-year deal with an annual salary starting at $1.3 million. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the school was not yet ready to publicly release contract details

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Advertisement

Del Conte will head a Texas program that is starved for success on the football field. After three straight losing seasons, the Longhorns (6-6) play in the Texas Bowl under first-year coach Tom Herman. Del Conte will lead a basketball program that plans to build a new on-campus arena after 40 years in the Frank Erwin Center.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

SecDef Mattis cheers on Army football team

Today in History

1941: FDR delivers 'date which will live in infamy' speech

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 08, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4730 0.0193 5.76%
L 2020 26.7293 0.0469 9.23%
L 2030 30.4584 0.0885 13.61%
L 2040 33.1307 0.1128 15.71%
L 2050 19.1714 0.0737 17.63%
G Fund 15.5174 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0783 -0.0016 3.33%
C Fund 37.2675 0.2074 20.49%
S Fund 47.9175 0.1597 17.67%
I Fund 30.1497 0.1135 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.