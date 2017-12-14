The Latest: Soccer bribery case deliberations set for Friday

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on three former South American soccer officials on trial in the FIFA corruption case (all times local):

6:20 p.m.

Deliberations are set to begin Friday at the New York trial of three former South American soccer officials charged in the bribery scandal engulfing FIFA (FEE’-fuh), the sport’s governing body.

Closing arguments concluded Thursday with the lawyer for an ex-president of Brazil’s soccer federation claiming his client was clueless about a bribery scheme. Defense attorney Charles Stillman says 85-year-old Jose Maria Marin was a mere figurehead while a younger soccer official took command and got in on the scheme.

Marin, Peru’s Manuel Burga and Paraguay’s Juan Angel Napout have sought to discredit witnesses who testified they took money in exchange for influence in awarding commercial rights to tournaments. Napout is a former president of the Conmebol South American soccer confederation. The men have pleaded not guilty.

A prosecutor says a star government witness was “devastating” for the defense.

They’ve pleaded not guilty to racketeering conspiracy, wire fraud conspiracy and money laundering conspiracy in a case that has captivated South American soccer fans.