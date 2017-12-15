Listen Live Sports

The Latest: Michigan team rebounds after winning streak ends

December 15, 2017 12:21 am
 
POWERS, Mich. (AP) — The Latest on the end of an 84-game winning streak by a Michigan high school basketball team (all times local):

12:10 a.m.

An 84-game winning streak is over, but a high school boys basketball team in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula bounced right back.

North Central in Powers, Michigan, defeated Carney-Nadeau, 71-49, on Thursday night. It was the first game since the team’s amazing winning streak ended last week.

The Jets won three Class D championships during the 84-game run, which started in 2014. The streak is the longest in Michigan prep basketball history, boys or girls.

5:45 a.m.

An Upper Peninsula basketball team that won 84 consecutive games is starting from scratch.

The boys at North Central in Powers, Michigan, lost last week for the first time since 2014. The Jets are returning to their home gym Thursday against Carney-Nadeau.

Rapid River defeated North Central, 65-43, ending an amazing run for the Jets. They won three Class D championships during the 84-game winning streak. The streak is the longest in Michigan prep basketball history, boys or girls.

Coach Adam Mercier (MER’-sir) says his players handled the loss with class. He says there were “no heads hanging” in the locker room.

Logan Hardwick scored 17 points for Rapid River. He says it will be a good story to tell his grandkids.

