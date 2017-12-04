Listen Live Sports

The Latest: Christie says sports betting could begin quickly

December 4, 2017 12:48 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on a Supreme Court hearing on a case that could make sports betting widely available (all times local):

12:45 p.m.

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie says that if the Supreme Court rules in his state’s favor in a major sports betting case, then sports betting would quickly become available in the state.

The Republican governor was in Washington on Monday to hear arguments in the case. Christie said outside court that if the justices rule in New Jersey’s favor, “we could have bets being taken in New Jersey within two weeks of a decision by the court.”

The case is a result of New Jersey’s yearslong effort to bring sports betting to its casinos and racetracks. New Jersey is challenging a federal law that bars states from authorizing sports gambling.

The case pits New Jersey and other states against all four major U.S. professional sports leagues, the NCAA and the federal government.

___

11:30 a.m.

The Supreme Court is wrestling with a case that could make sports betting widely available.

The case heard Monday is a result of New Jersey’s yearslong effort to bring sports betting to its casinos and racetracks. The case pits New Jersey and other states against all four major U.S. professional sports leagues, the NCAA and the federal government.

New Jersey is challenging a federal law that bars states from authorizing sports gambling. The law has exceptions for Nevada, Montana, Oregon and Delaware, which had approved some form of sports wagering before the law took effect.

The justices could ultimately greenlight the expansion of sports gambling nationwide by striking down the federal law.

A number of justices suggested Monday they were inclined to side with New Jersey.

___

1:10 a.m.

The Supreme Court is taking up a case that could make sports betting widely available.

The case the justices are hearing Monday is a result of New Jersey’s yearslong effort to bring betting on sports to its casinos and racetracks. New Jersey is challenging a federal law that bars states from authorizing sports gambling. If the Supreme Court strikes down the law, giving sports betting the go-ahead, dozens of states could quickly move to offer it.

The case pits New Jersey and other states against all four major U.S. professional sports leagues and the federal government. The stakes are high. The American Gaming Association estimates that Americans illegally wager about $150 billion on sports each year.

