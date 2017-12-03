The Top Twenty Five

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 2, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. Clemson (43) 12-1 1506 1 2. Oklahoma (18) 12-1 1474 2 3. Georgia 12-1 1409 6 4. Alabama 11-1 1307 5 5. Ohio St. 11-2 1300 8 6. Wisconsin 12-1 1162 3 7. Auburn 10-3 1123 4 8. Southern Cal 11-2 1101 11 9. Penn St. 10-2 1008 9 10. UCF 12-0 983 12 11. Miami 10-2 948 7 12. Washington 10-2 820 13 13. TCU 10-3 816 10 14. Notre Dame 9-3 632 15 15. Stanford 9-4 629 14 16. LSU 9-3 599 17 17. Oklahoma St. 9-3 549 18 18. Michigan St. 9-3 487 19 19. Memphis 10-2 475 16 20. Northwestern 9-3 398 20 21. Washington St. 9-3 342 21 22. Virginia Tech 9-3 323 22 23. South Florida 9-2 115 23 24. Mississippi St. 8-4 103 24 25. Boise St. 10-3 59 –

Others receiving votes: NC State 54, San Diego St. 40, Toledo 25, Louisville 11, FAU 8, Michigan 8, Fresno St. 6, Missouri 3, Troy 1, Kansas St. 1.