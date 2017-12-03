Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

The Top Twenty Five

December 3, 2017 11:14 am
 
< a min read
Share       

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 2, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv
1. Clemson (43) 12-1 1506 1
2. Oklahoma (18) 12-1 1474 2
3. Georgia 12-1 1409 6
4. Alabama 11-1 1307 5
5. Ohio St. 11-2 1300 8
6. Wisconsin 12-1 1162 3
7. Auburn 10-3 1123 4
8. Southern Cal 11-2 1101 11
9. Penn St. 10-2 1008 9
10. UCF 12-0 983 12
11. Miami 10-2 948 7
12. Washington 10-2 820 13
13. TCU 10-3 816 10
14. Notre Dame 9-3 632 15
15. Stanford 9-4 629 14
16. LSU 9-3 599 17
17. Oklahoma St. 9-3 549 18
18. Michigan St. 9-3 487 19
19. Memphis 10-2 475 16
20. Northwestern 9-3 398 20
21. Washington St. 9-3 342 21
22. Virginia Tech 9-3 323 22
23. South Florida 9-2 115 23
24. Mississippi St. 8-4 103 24
25. Boise St. 10-3 59

Others receiving votes: NC State 54, San Diego St. 40, Toledo 25, Louisville 11, FAU 8, Michigan 8, Fresno St. 6, Missouri 3, Troy 1, Kansas St. 1.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Customs and Border Protection K-9 inspects mail room

Today in History

1824: House elects John Q. Adams president

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 01, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4592 -0.0110 5.76%
L 2020 26.7045 -0.0325 9.23%
L 2030 30.4210 -0.0676 13.61%
L 2040 33.0870 -0.0881 15.71%
L 2050 19.1449 -0.0593 17.63%
G Fund 15.5103 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0812 0.0521 3.33%
C Fund 37.1238 -0.0737 20.49%
S Fund 48.1151 -0.1247 17.67%
I Fund 30.1213 -0.2477 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.