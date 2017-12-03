The Top Twenty Five

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 2, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Clemson (43)
|12-1
|1506
|1
|2. Oklahoma (18)
|12-1
|1474
|2
|3. Georgia
|12-1
|1409
|6
|4. Alabama
|11-1
|1307
|5
|5. Ohio St.
|11-2
|1300
|8
|6. Wisconsin
|12-1
|1162
|3
|7. Auburn
|10-3
|1123
|4
|8. Southern Cal
|11-2
|1101
|11
|9. Penn St.
|10-2
|1008
|9
|10. UCF
|12-0
|983
|12
|11. Miami
|10-2
|948
|7
|12. Washington
|10-2
|820
|13
|13. TCU
|10-3
|816
|10
|14. Notre Dame
|9-3
|632
|15
|15. Stanford
|9-4
|629
|14
|16. LSU
|9-3
|599
|17
|17. Oklahoma St.
|9-3
|549
|18
|18. Michigan St.
|9-3
|487
|19
|19. Memphis
|10-2
|475
|16
|20. Northwestern
|9-3
|398
|20
|21. Washington St.
|9-3
|342
|21
|22. Virginia Tech
|9-3
|323
|22
|23. South Florida
|9-2
|115
|23
|24. Mississippi St.
|8-4
|103
|24
|25. Boise St.
|10-3
|59
|–
Others receiving votes: NC State 54, San Diego St. 40, Toledo 25, Louisville 11, FAU 8, Michigan 8, Fresno St. 6, Missouri 3, Troy 1, Kansas St. 1.