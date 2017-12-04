The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 3, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. Duke (65) 10-0 1625 1 2. Kansas 7-0 1525 2 3. Michigan St. 7-1 1500 3 4. Villanova 8-0 1434 4 5. Florida 5-1 1301 6 6. Wichita St. 6-1 1197 8 7. Texas A&M 7-0 1192 9 8. Kentucky 7-1 1174 7 9. Notre Dame 7-1 1156 5 10. Miami 7-0 1122 10 11. North Carolina 8-1 999 13 12. Gonzaga 7-1 856 15 13. Xavier 7-1 768 21 14. Minnesota 8-1 758 12 15. Virginia 8-0 728 18 16. Arizona St 7-0 609 20 17. Cincinnati 7-1 583 11 18. West Virginia 7-1 557 19 19. Seton Hall 7-1 405 – 20. TCU 8-0 311 23 21. Purdue 8-2 266 – 22. Nevada 8-0 199 – 23. Baylor 5-2 182 16 24. Tennessee 6-1 96 – 25. Southern Cal 4-2 90 14

Others receiving votes: Texas Tech 82, UCLA 75, Rhode Island 73, Creighton 53, Louisville 50, Texas 32, Alabama 21, SMU 15, Mississippi St. 11, Kansas St 10, Arizona 10, Washington St 9, Georgia 9, Oklahoma 7, Providence 6, Florida St. 6, Clemson 5, Valparaiso 5, Georgetown 4, Texas Arlington 3, Oklahoma St. 3, Western Kentucky 2, Towson 1.