The Top Twenty Five

December 4, 2017 12:40 pm
 
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 3, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Prv
1. Duke (65) 10-0 1625 1
2. Kansas 7-0 1525 2
3. Michigan St. 7-1 1500 3
4. Villanova 8-0 1434 4
5. Florida 5-1 1301 6
6. Wichita St. 6-1 1197 8
7. Texas A&M 7-0 1192 9
8. Kentucky 7-1 1174 7
9. Notre Dame 7-1 1156 5
10. Miami 7-0 1122 10
11. North Carolina 8-1 999 13
12. Gonzaga 7-1 856 15
13. Xavier 7-1 768 21
14. Minnesota 8-1 758 12
15. Virginia 8-0 728 18
16. Arizona St 7-0 609 20
17. Cincinnati 7-1 583 11
18. West Virginia 7-1 557 19
19. Seton Hall 7-1 405
20. TCU 8-0 311 23
21. Purdue 8-2 266
22. Nevada 8-0 199
23. Baylor 5-2 182 16
24. Tennessee 6-1 96
25. Southern Cal 4-2 90 14

Others receiving votes: Texas Tech 82, UCLA 75, Rhode Island 73, Creighton 53, Louisville 50, Texas 32, Alabama 21, SMU 15, Mississippi St. 11, Kansas St 10, Arizona 10, Washington St 9, Georgia 9, Oklahoma 7, Providence 6, Florida St. 6, Clemson 5, Valparaiso 5, Georgetown 4, Texas Arlington 3, Oklahoma St. 3, Western Kentucky 2, Towson 1.

