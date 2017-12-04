The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 3, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Duke (65)
|10-0
|1625
|1
|2. Kansas
|7-0
|1525
|2
|3. Michigan St.
|7-1
|1500
|3
|4. Villanova
|8-0
|1434
|4
|5. Florida
|5-1
|1301
|6
|6. Wichita St.
|6-1
|1197
|8
|7. Texas A&M
|7-0
|1192
|9
|8. Kentucky
|7-1
|1174
|7
|9. Notre Dame
|7-1
|1156
|5
|10. Miami
|7-0
|1122
|10
|11. North Carolina
|8-1
|999
|13
|12. Gonzaga
|7-1
|856
|15
|13. Xavier
|7-1
|768
|21
|14. Minnesota
|8-1
|758
|12
|15. Virginia
|8-0
|728
|18
|16. Arizona St
|7-0
|609
|20
|17. Cincinnati
|7-1
|583
|11
|18. West Virginia
|7-1
|557
|19
|19. Seton Hall
|7-1
|405
|–
|20. TCU
|8-0
|311
|23
|21. Purdue
|8-2
|266
|–
|22. Nevada
|8-0
|199
|–
|23. Baylor
|5-2
|182
|16
|24. Tennessee
|6-1
|96
|–
|25. Southern Cal
|4-2
|90
|14
Others receiving votes: Texas Tech 82, UCLA 75, Rhode Island 73, Creighton 53, Louisville 50, Texas 32, Alabama 21, SMU 15, Mississippi St. 11, Kansas St 10, Arizona 10, Washington St 9, Georgia 9, Oklahoma 7, Providence 6, Florida St. 6, Clemson 5, Valparaiso 5, Georgetown 4, Texas Arlington 3, Oklahoma St. 3, Western Kentucky 2, Towson 1.