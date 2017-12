Thursday’s College Basketball

By The Associated Press

EAST

Drexel 72, La Salle 70

Hartford 77, Quinnipiac 75

NYU 100, New Rochelle 87

Advertisement

Old Westbury 76, NY Maritime 66

Rutgers 73, NJIT 64

Stony Brook 76, Columbia 66

SOUTH

Campbellsville 84, Freed-Hardeman 76

Kentucky Christian 91, Berea 89, OT

Lees-McRae 102, Johnson 89

Maryland 87, Ohio 62

SC State 93, Brevard 65

UNC Greensboro 75, Elon 44

MIDWEST

Hillsdale 77, Malone 51

Michigan Tech 78, Grand Valley St. 68

Purdue 80, Valparaiso 50

SOUTHWEST

No scores reported from the SOUTHWEST.

FAR WEST

No scores reported from the FAR WEST.