Sports News
 
Thursday’s Scores

December 14, 2017 11:00 pm
 
BOYS BASKETBALL

C. Milton Wright 58, Elkton 37

Cambridge/SD 68, Pocomoke 60

Easton 74, Saint Michaels 10

James M. Bennett 57, Parkside 50

Kent County 94, Queen Annes County 55

McDonogh School 80, Edgewood 24

North Caroline 68, Kent Island 63, OT

North County 76, Northeast – AA 65

North Dorchester 82, Col. Richardson 55

North Harford 49, Harford Christian 47

Richard Montgomery 66, Chapelgate 59

Stephen Decatur 65, Crisfield 50

West Nottingham 70, Bohemia Manor 49

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bryn Mawr 36, Key 28

Chapelgate 49, Beth Tfiloh 30

Easton 53, Saint Michaels 23

Elkton 71, Tri State 34

Francis Scott Key 56, Patterson Mill 25

James M. Bennett 71, Parkside 64

Kent Island 56, North Caroline 37

Loch Raven 45, Overlea 10

Middletown 53, Brunswick 28

North County 53, Northeast – AA 35

North Dorchester 55, Col. Richardson 43

Northern Garrett 50, Paw Paw, W.Va. 10

Oakdale 45, Boonsboro 36

Old Mill 60, Capitol Christian Academy 53

Pocomoke 23, Cambridge/SD 16, 2OT

Potomac School, Va. 53, St. Andrew’s 38

Queen Annes County 66, Kent County 22

Saint James 57, Spring Mills, W.Va. 43

