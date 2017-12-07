Thursday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Scott Barlow on a one-year contract.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with RHP Yusmeiro Petit on a two-year contract.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Acquired 2B Dee Gordon and international signing bonus pool money from Miami for RHPs Robert Dugger and Nick Neidert and INF Christopher Torres.

TEXAS RANGERS — Named Spike Owen manager at Down East (Carolina), Matt Hagen manager at Hickory (SAL), Kenny Holmberg manager at Spokane (NWL), Brian Shouse pitching coach and Howard Johnson hitting coach at Round Rock (PCL); Kenny Hook hitting coach at Down East, Chase Lambin hitting coach at Hickory, Jared Goedert hitting coach at Spokane, Jeremy Moore hitting coach for the Rangers (Arizona), Greg Hibbard pitching coach at Frisco (Texas), Jono Armold pitching coach at (Spokane) and Chris Egelston pitching coach for the Rangers (Arizona).

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with RHP Tyler Chatwood on a three-year contract.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with OF Todd Cunningham and RHP Richard Rodriguez on minor league contracts.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Promoted Luis Morales to director of international operations and administration; Matt Slater special assistant to the general manager, player procurement; Matt Bayer to manager of scouting analytics; Emily Wiebe to baseball operations analyst; Sean Moran to national cross checker; Zach Mortimer to Northeast regional cross checker; and Joe Almaraz to international cross checker. Named Tyler Hadzinsky amateur scouting coordinator/analyst; Stacey Pettis area scout of Northern California; Jim Negrych Northeast area scout; Chris Rodriguez Pacific Northwest area scout; Jose Leger Latin American field and academy development coordinator; Alix Martinez Dominican Republic area scout; Damaso Espino Latin American cross checker and Jose Gonzalez Maestre Venezuela scouting supervisor.

Frontier League

FLORENCE FREEDOM — Signed OF Mike Morris to a contract extension.

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed OF R.J. Thompson.

RIVER CITY RASCALS — Sold the contract of 3B Braxton Martinez to Pericos de Puebla (Mexican).

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

PHILADELPHIA 76ERS — Traded C Jahlil Okafor and G Nik Stauskas and a 2019 second-round pick to the Brooklyn Nets for F Trevor Booker.

CYCLING

USADA — Announced cyclist Jay Henderson accepted a six-month sanction for an anti-doping rule violation.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed S Harlan Miller from the practice squad. Placed S Rudy Ford on injured reserve. Signed S K.J. Dillon to the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Fired executive vice president of football operations Sashi Brown.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed LB Jonathan Casillas on injured reserve. Signed WR Darius Powe from the practice squad. Signed LB Derrick Matthews to the practice squad.

Canadian Football League

CFL — Announced the retirement of senior vice president-football Glen Johnson. Named Kevin McDonald vice-president, football operations and player safety; Ryan Janzen senior director, football operations; Darren Hackwood senior director, officiating; Greg Dick chief operations officer and chief finance officer; Christina Litz chief marketing, digital and strategy officer; Vanessa Morbi vice-president, marketing and digital; Kelly Shouldice vice president, content; Sully Syed senior director, technology; Celine Seguin senior director events and general manager Grey Cup; Matt Maychak chief communications officer; Tyler Mazereeuw chief revenue officer and ticketing sales manager; and Owen Welsh senior director, corporate partnerships.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NHL — Suspended Calgary F Matthew Tkachuk one game for a spearing incident in a Dec. 6 game against Toronto.

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Announced Tom Dundon has signed a purchase agreement to buy a majority stake in the team.

DALLAS STARS — Recalled G Mike McKenna from Texas (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Activated F Andy Andreoff from injured reserve,

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Placed D Justin Schultz on injured reserve. Recalled D Frank Corrado from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Re-assigned F Travis Boyd to Hershey (AHL).

American Hockey League

BRIDGEPORT SOUND TIGERS — Recalled F Yanick Turcotte from Worcester (ECHL). Loaned D Patrick Cullity to Worcester.

SOCCER United Soccer League

NASHVILLE SC — Signed D Kosuke Kimura, G C.J. Cochran, D Taylor Washington and F Michael Cox.

COLLEGE

ALABAMA STATE — Named Donald Hill-Eley football coach.

BAKER — Announced the addition of women’s wrestling and men’s bowling programs starting in the fall of 2018.

EAST CAROLINA — Named David Blackwell defensive coordinator.

OREGON STATE — Named Mike Riley assistant football coach.

ST. ROSE — Named Ray Putnam men’s and women’s cross country and track & field coach.

SOUTH ALABAMA — Named Steve Campbell football coach.

TENNESSEE — Named Jeremy Pruitt football coach.