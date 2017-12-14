Thursday’s Sports Transactions

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Acquired RHP Brad Keller from Cincinnati and RHP Burch Smith from N.Y. Mets, both for players to be named/cash considerations.
TEXAS RANGERS — Acquired OF Carlos Tocci from the Chicago White Sox for cash considerations. Agreed to terms with INF Hanser Alberto and RHP Kevin Jepsen on minor league contracts.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Acquired OF Anthony Gose from Texas in the Rule 5 draft.
MIAMI MARLINS — Traded OF Marcell Ozuna to St. Louis for RHPs Sandy Alcantara and Zac Gallen, OF Magneuris Sierra and LHP Daniel Castano.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Luke Gregerson on a two-year contract. Traded OF Stephen Piscotty to the Oakland for INFs Yairo Munoz and Max Schrock.
QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed OF Isaac Ballou.
SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed OF Vaughn Bryan.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed CB Deji Olatoye. Waived CB C.J. Goodwin.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed S Rolan Milligan to the practice squad. Released CB Adairius Barnes from the practice squad.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed OL Justin Pugh on injured reserve.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned F Michael Leighton to Tucson (AHL).
READING ROYALS — Signed Fs Jack Ceglarski and Brian Morgan
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
LA GALAXY — Acquired D Jorgen Skjelvik on a free transfer.
SPORTING KANSAS CITY — Traded D Saad Abdul-Salaam to New York City FC for F Khiry Shelton.
ASSUMPTION — Announced the resignation of football coach Nick Smith to become football coach at Holy Cross.
CHARLOTTE — Fired men’s basketball coach Mark Price. Named Houston Fancher men’s interim basketball coach.
OKLAHOMA STATE — Dismissed junior G Davon Dillard and freshman G Zack Dawson from the men’s basketball team for failing to meet unspecified standards.
OREGON STATE — Announced junior WR Seth Collins has been granted his release.