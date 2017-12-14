Listen Live Sports

Thursday's Sports Transactions

December 14, 2017
 
BASEBALL
American League

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Acquired RHP Brad Keller from Cincinnati and RHP Burch Smith from N.Y. Mets, both for players to be named/cash considerations.

TEXAS RANGERS — Acquired OF Carlos Tocci from the Chicago White Sox for cash considerations. Agreed to terms with INF Hanser Alberto and RHP Kevin Jepsen on minor league contracts.

National League

HOUSTON ASTROS — Acquired OF Anthony Gose from Texas in the Rule 5 draft.

MIAMI MARLINS — Traded OF Marcell Ozuna to St. Louis for RHPs Sandy Alcantara and Zac Gallen, OF Magneuris Sierra and LHP Daniel Castano.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Luke Gregerson on a two-year contract. Traded OF Stephen Piscotty to the Oakland for INFs Yairo Munoz and Max Schrock.

Can-AM League

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed OF Isaac Ballou.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed OF Vaughn Bryan.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed CB Deji Olatoye. Waived CB C.J. Goodwin.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed S Rolan Milligan to the practice squad. Released CB Adairius Barnes from the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed OL Justin Pugh on injured reserve.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned F Michael Leighton to Tucson (AHL).

ECHL

READING ROYALS — Signed Fs Jack Ceglarski and Brian Morgan

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

LA GALAXY — Acquired D Jorgen Skjelvik on a free transfer.

SPORTING KANSAS CITY — Traded D Saad Abdul-Salaam to New York City FC for F Khiry Shelton.

COLLEGE

ASSUMPTION — Announced the resignation of football coach Nick Smith to become football coach at Holy Cross.

CHARLOTTE — Fired men’s basketball coach Mark Price. Named Houston Fancher men’s interim basketball coach.

OKLAHOMA STATE — Dismissed junior G Davon Dillard and freshman G Zack Dawson from the men’s basketball team for failing to meet unspecified standards.

OREGON STATE — Announced junior WR Seth Collins has been granted his release.

