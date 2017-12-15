Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Tigers’ Frank Lary, winner of 23 games in 1961, dies at 87

December 15, 2017 1:50 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Frank Lary, the star Detroit Tigers pitcher who was called the Yankee Killer because of his success against New York’s big-hitting lineup, has died at 87.

He died Wednesday night after being hospitalized in Tuscaloosa with pneumonia, nephew Joe Lary said.

Lary pitched with the Tigers from 1954-64 and led the American League with 21 wins in 1956. A two-time All-Star, he won the Gold Glove Award in 1961, when he went 23-9 and finished third in the Cy Young Award voting behind Whitey Ford and Warren Spahn.

Lary got his nickname by going 27-10 against the Yankees from 1955-61, a span when they won six pennants.

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are exploring implications of the cybersecurity executive order.

Advertisement

Joe Lary says that success was “really due to his competitive spirit” as the second youngest of seven boys growing up on a farm.

“He always said, ‘You don’t think I can do something, I’ll show you,'” he said. “I think that’s probably the attitude he took with the Bronx Bombers.”

Lary also played for the New York Mets, Milwaukee Braves and Chicago White Sox during a 12-year career in which he went 128-116.

Lary was born in Northport, Alabama, and pitched for the University of Alabama. He helped lead the Crimson Tide to the College World Series in 1950.

He is survived by his wife, Emma, and four children.

        Get the latest government shutdown news.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Family plays with Discovery Agents app in national forest

Today in History

Dec. 15, 1998: House announces Clinton impeachment

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 14, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4853 -0.0133 5.76%
L 2020 26.7477 -0.0356 9.23%
L 2030 30.4804 -0.0713 13.61%
L 2040 33.1537 -0.0930 15.71%
L 2050 19.1832 -0.0622 17.63%
G Fund 15.5234 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.1345 0.0099 3.33%
C Fund 37.2839 -0.1465 20.49%
S Fund 47.5187 -0.3896 17.67%
I Fund 30.3193 -0.0489 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.