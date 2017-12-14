Tigers take OF Victor Reyes in Rule 5 draft

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Tigers took Victor Reyes in Thursday’s Rule 5 draft of players left off 40-man rosters.

The Tigers claimed the outfielder from the Arizona Diamondbacks’ organization. He must stay on the major league roster all season and be active for at least 90 days, or be offered back to Arizona.

Reyes, who turned 23 in October, spent all of last season with Double-A Jackson. He hit .292 with four home runs, 51 RBIs and 18 stolen bases.

Reyes made the South Atlantic League’s midseason All-Star team in 2014. The Venezuela native originally signed with the Atlanta Braves as an undrafted free agent in 2011.

