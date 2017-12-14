Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Tigers take OF Victor Reyes in Rule 5 draft

December 14, 2017 7:45 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Tigers took Victor Reyes in Thursday’s Rule 5 draft of players left off 40-man rosters.

The Tigers claimed the outfielder from the Arizona Diamondbacks’ organization. He must stay on the major league roster all season and be active for at least 90 days, or be offered back to Arizona.

Reyes, who turned 23 in October, spent all of last season with Double-A Jackson. He hit .292 with four home runs, 51 RBIs and 18 stolen bases.

Reyes made the South Atlantic League’s midseason All-Star team in 2014. The Venezuela native originally signed with the Atlanta Braves as an undrafted free agent in 2011.

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are exploring implications of the cybersecurity executive order.

Advertisement

___

More MLB baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Family plays with Discovery Agents app in national forest

Today in History

Dec. 14, 1962: Mariner 2 flies by Venus

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 13, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4986 0.0065 5.76%
L 2020 26.7833 0.0113 9.23%
L 2030 30.5517 0.0168 13.61%
L 2040 33.2467 0.0206 15.71%
L 2050 19.2454 0.0126 17.63%
G Fund 15.5224 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.1246 0.0564 3.33%
C Fund 37.4304 -0.0160 20.49%
S Fund 47.9083 0.0829 17.67%
I Fund 30.3682 0.0502 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.