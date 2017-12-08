Tommy Horton, English Ryder Cup player, dies at 76

GROUVILLE, Jersey (AP) — Tommy Horton, the Englishman who played in two Ryder Cups and won four times on European Tour, died Thursday. He was 76.

Horton became ill at the Annual General Meeting at the Royal Jersey Golf Club on Thursday night and died soon after at a hospital.

“It is with great sadness that I inform you that our former Head Professional and Honorary Life Member, Tommy Horton passed away last night,” club captain Robbie Messervy said in an email to members. “Tommy arrived at the club to attend the Annual General Meeting and shortly after became unwell and an ambulance was called. He died later in hospital.”

Horton was born on Merseyside and grew up and lived in Jersey.

Horton also won 23 times on the European Senior Tour. He was awarded an MBE for services to golf in 2000 and was made an honorary European Tour life member in 2012.

“Tommy Horton was an incredibly influential and respected figure in the world of golf, as a wonderful player and coach and as someone who was central to the development of the European Tour and the European Senior Tour,” Keith Pelley, the chief executive of the European Tour, said in a statement,

Horton tied for fourth in the 1976 British Open at Royal Birkdale and had four top-10 finishes in the event. He represented Britain and Ireland against the United States in the Ryder Cup in 1975 and 1977.

Horton also was a course designer, broadcaster and author.