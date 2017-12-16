Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Top 25 Fared

December 16, 2017 6:37 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
Saturday

1. UConn (8-0) did not play. Next: vs. Oklahoma, Tuesday.

2. Notre Dame (9-1) did not play. Next: vs. DePaul, Sunday.

3. Louisville (12-0) did not play. Next: at Kentucky, Sunday.

4. South Carolina (9-1) did not play. Next: vs. Savannah State, Sunday.

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Advertisement

5. Mississippi State (10-0) did not play. Next: vs. Maine, Sunday.

6. Baylor (9-1) did not play. Next: at Nicholls State, Monday.

7. Tennessee (10-0) did not play. Next: at Long Beach State, Sunday.

8. Texas (8-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 12 Florida State, Sunday.

9. Oregon (8-2) did not play. Next: vs. Mississippi, Sunday.

10. West Virginia (10-0) beat Radford 75-55. Next: vs. Morgan State, Monday.

        Get the latest government shutdown news.

11. UCLA (7-2) did not play. Next: at Seton Hall, Sunday.

12. Florida State (10-0) did not play. Next: at No. 8 Texas, Sunday.

13. Ohio State (10-2) did not play. Next: at Cincinnati, Sunday.

14. Duke (8-2) did not play. Next: vs. Maine, Tuesday.

15. Maryland (10-2) did not play. Next: at Coppin State, Wednesday.

16. Missouri (9-1) did not play. Next: vs. Indiana, Sunday.

17. Oregon State (7-2) vs. UC Santa Barbara. Next: vs. UC Davis, Wednesday.

18. Stanford (6-4) beat UNLV 74-33. Next: vs. Western Illinois, Monday.

19. Texas A&M (9-2) did not play. Next: vs. Hawaii, Wednesday.

20. Villanova (9-0) did not play. Next: at La Salle, Wednesday.

21. Green Bay (9-1) beat Bradley 72-40. Next: vs. Northwestern, Tuesday.

22. South Florida (8-2) did not play. Next: at FIU, Sunday.

23. Michigan (10-2) beat Fort Wayne 77-45. Next: vs. Delaware State, Thursday.

24. California (7-2) vs. BYU. Next: at Kentucky, Thursday.

25. Iowa (10-1) did not play. Next: at Northern Iowa, Sunday.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

NRC chief visits Argentine nuclear plant

Today in History

Dec. 15, 1998: House announces Clinton impeachment

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 15, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.5070 0.0217 5.76%
L 2020 26.8012 0.0535 9.23%
L 2030 30.5827 0.1023 13.61%
L 2040 33.2854 0.1317 15.71%
L 2050 19.2702 0.0870 17.63%
G Fund 15.5244 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.1315 -0.0030 3.33%
C Fund 37.6209 0.3370 20.49%
S Fund 48.0689 0.5502 17.67%
I Fund 30.1911 -0.1282 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.