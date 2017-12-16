Top 25 Fared

Saturday

1. UConn (8-0) did not play. Next: vs. Oklahoma, Tuesday.

2. Notre Dame (9-1) did not play. Next: vs. DePaul, Sunday.

3. Louisville (12-0) did not play. Next: at Kentucky, Sunday.

4. South Carolina (9-1) did not play. Next: vs. Savannah State, Sunday.

5. Mississippi State (10-0) did not play. Next: vs. Maine, Sunday.

6. Baylor (9-1) did not play. Next: at Nicholls State, Monday.

7. Tennessee (10-0) did not play. Next: at Long Beach State, Sunday.

8. Texas (8-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 12 Florida State, Sunday.

9. Oregon (8-2) did not play. Next: vs. Mississippi, Sunday.

10. West Virginia (10-0) beat Radford 75-55. Next: vs. Morgan State, Monday.

11. UCLA (7-2) did not play. Next: at Seton Hall, Sunday.

12. Florida State (10-0) did not play. Next: at No. 8 Texas, Sunday.

13. Ohio State (10-2) did not play. Next: at Cincinnati, Sunday.

14. Duke (8-2) did not play. Next: vs. Maine, Tuesday.

15. Maryland (10-2) did not play. Next: at Coppin State, Wednesday.

16. Missouri (9-1) did not play. Next: vs. Indiana, Sunday.

17. Oregon State (7-2) vs. UC Santa Barbara. Next: vs. UC Davis, Wednesday.

18. Stanford (6-4) beat UNLV 74-33. Next: vs. Western Illinois, Monday.

19. Texas A&M (9-2) did not play. Next: vs. Hawaii, Wednesday.

20. Villanova (9-0) did not play. Next: at La Salle, Wednesday.

21. Green Bay (9-1) beat Bradley 72-40. Next: vs. Northwestern, Tuesday.

22. South Florida (8-2) did not play. Next: at FIU, Sunday.

23. Michigan (10-2) beat Fort Wayne 77-45. Next: vs. Delaware State, Thursday.

24. California (7-2) vs. BYU. Next: at Kentucky, Thursday.

25. Iowa (10-1) did not play. Next: at Northern Iowa, Sunday.