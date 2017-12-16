Top 25 Fared

1. UConn (8-0) did not play. Next: vs. Oklahoma, Tuesday.
2. Notre Dame (9-1) did not play. Next: vs. DePaul, Sunday.
3. Louisville (12-0) did not play. Next: at Kentucky, Sunday.
4. South Carolina (9-1) did not play. Next: vs. Savannah State, Sunday.
5. Mississippi State (10-0) did not play. Next: vs. Maine, Sunday.
6. Baylor (9-1) did not play. Next: at Nicholls State, Monday.
7. Tennessee (10-0) did not play. Next: at Long Beach State, Sunday.
8. Texas (8-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 12 Florida State, Sunday.
9. Oregon (8-2) did not play. Next: vs. Mississippi, Sunday.
10. West Virginia (10-0) beat Radford 75-55. Next: vs. Morgan State, Monday.
11. UCLA (7-2) did not play. Next: at Seton Hall, Sunday.
12. Florida State (10-0) did not play. Next: at No. 8 Texas, Sunday.
13. Ohio State (10-2) did not play. Next: at Cincinnati, Sunday.
14. Duke (8-2) did not play. Next: vs. Maine, Tuesday.
15. Maryland (10-2) did not play. Next: at Coppin State, Wednesday.
16. Missouri (9-1) did not play. Next: vs. Indiana, Sunday.
17. Oregon State (7-2) vs. UC Santa Barbara. Next: vs. UC Davis, Wednesday.
18. Stanford (6-4) beat UNLV 74-33. Next: vs. Western Illinois, Monday.
19. Texas A&M (9-2) did not play. Next: vs. Hawaii, Wednesday.
20. Villanova (9-0) did not play. Next: at La Salle, Wednesday.
21. Green Bay (9-1) beat Bradley 72-40. Next: vs. Northwestern, Tuesday.
22. South Florida (8-2) did not play. Next: at FIU, Sunday.
23. Michigan (10-2) beat Fort Wayne 77-45. Next: vs. Delaware State, Thursday.
24. California (7-2) vs. BYU. Next: at Kentucky, Thursday.
25. Iowa (10-1) did not play. Next: at Northern Iowa, Sunday.