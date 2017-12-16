Top 25 Fared

Saturday

1. Villanova (11-0) did not play. Next: vs. Hofstra, Friday.

2. Michigan State (10-1) beat Oakland 86-73. Next: vs. Houston Baptist, Monday.

3. Wichita State (8-2) lost to Oklahoma 91-83. Next: vs. Arkansas State, Tuesday.

4. Duke (11-1) did not play. Next: vs. Evansville, Wednesday.

5. Arizona State (9-0) did not play. Next: vs. Vanderbilt, Sunday.

6. Miami (9-0) beat George Washington 59-50. Next: at Hawaii, Friday.

7. North Carolina (9-1) did not play. Next: at No. 20 Tennessee, Sunday.

8. Kentucky (9-1) beat Virginia Tech 93-86. Next: vs. UCLA, Saturday.

9. Texas A&M (9-1) did not play. Next: vs. Northern Kentucky, Tuesday.

10. Xavier (10-1) beat ETSU 68-66. Next: vs. Marshall, Tuesday.

11. West Virginia (9-1) did not play. Next: vs. Coppin State, Wednesday.

12. Gonzaga (8-2) vs. North Dakota. Next: vs. IUPUI, Monday.

13. Kansas (7-2) at Nebraska. Next: vs. Omaha, Monday.

14. TCU (10-0) did not play. Next: vs. Texas Southern, Monday.

15. Seton Hall (9-2) lost to Rutgers 71-65. Next: vs. Wagner, Wednesday.

16. Virginia (9-1) beat Davidson 80-60. Next: vs. Savannah State, Tuesday.

17. Purdue (11-2) beat Butler 82-67. Next: vs. Tennessee State, Thursday.

18. Notre Dame (8-3) lost to Indiana 80-77, OT. Next: vs. Dartmouth, Tuesday.

19. Florida State (9-1) lost to Oklahoma State 71-70. Next: vs. Charleston Southern, Monday.

20. Tennessee (7-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 7 North Carolina, Sunday.

21. Baylor (8-2) did not play. Next: vs. Savannah State, Sunday.

22. Florida (6-4) lost to Clemson 71-69. Next: vs. James Madison, Wednesday.

23. Arizona (7-3) at New Mexico. Next: vs. North Dakota State, Monday.

24. Texas Tech (8-1) vs. Rice. Next: vs. FAU, Tuesday.

25. Cincinnati (9-2) beat UCLA 77-63. Next: vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Tuesday.