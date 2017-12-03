Top 25 Fared

1. UConn (6-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 3 Notre Dame, Sunday.
2. Texas (6-0) did not play. Next: at Georgia, Sunday.
3. Notre Dame (7-0) did not play. Next: at No. 1 UConn, Sunday.
4. Louisville (7-0) did not play. Next: at South Dakota State, Sunday.
5. South Carolina (7-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 14 Duke, Sunday.
6. Mississippi State (7-0) did not play. Next: vs. Oklahoma State, Sunday.
7. UCLA (6-1) did not play. Next: vs. UC Santa Barbara, Sunday.
8. Ohio State (7-2) did not play. Next: vs. Maine, Sunday.
9. Baylor (6-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 16 Stanford, Sunday.
10. Oregon (7-1) beat Weber State 114-86. Next: vs. Southern Utah, Saturday.
11. West Virginia (6-0) did not play. Next: at No. 19 Texas A&M, Sunday.
12. Tennessee (7-0) did not play. Next: vs. Alabama State, Sunday.
13. Florida State (7-0) did not play. Next: vs. James Madison, Sunday.
14. Duke (6-1) did not play. Next: at No. 5 South Carolina, Sunday.
15. Maryland (7-2) beat Akron 75-54. Next: vs. Mount St. Mary’s, Wednesday.
16. Stanford (5-3) did not play. Next: at No. 9 Baylor, Sunday.
17. South Florida (7-1) beat George Washington 83-78. Next: at Oklahoma, Saturday.
18. Texas A&M (6-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 11 West Virginia, Sunday.
19. Missouri (7-1) beat New Orleans 81-45. Next: vs. Saint Louis, Friday.
20. Kentucky (6-1) did not play. Next: vs. Tennessee Tech, Sunday.
21. Oregon State (5-2) beat Utah State 94-55. Next: vs. San Jose State, Sunday, Dec. 10.
22. Michigan (5-2) beat LIU Brooklyn 86-49. Next: at Detroit, Monday.
23. Marquette (3-3) lost to Green Bay 63-55. Next: vs. Wisconsin, Monday.
24. California (5-2) beat Santa Clara 79-41. Next: vs. San Diego, Thursday.
25. Villanova (6-0) did not play. Next: vs. Saint Joseph’s, Sunday.