Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Top 25 Fared

December 3, 2017 1:44 am
 
1 min read
Share       
Saturday

1. UConn (6-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 3 Notre Dame, Sunday.

2. Texas (6-0) did not play. Next: at Georgia, Sunday.

3. Notre Dame (7-0) did not play. Next: at No. 1 UConn, Sunday.

4. Louisville (7-0) did not play. Next: at South Dakota State, Sunday.

        Federal Insights: IT execs from Air Force, DISA and DIA share insights on defense cloud computing

Advertisement

5. South Carolina (7-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 14 Duke, Sunday.

6. Mississippi State (7-0) did not play. Next: vs. Oklahoma State, Sunday.

7. UCLA (6-1) did not play. Next: vs. UC Santa Barbara, Sunday.

8. Ohio State (7-2) did not play. Next: vs. Maine, Sunday.

9. Baylor (6-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 16 Stanford, Sunday.

10. Oregon (7-1) beat Weber State 114-86. Next: vs. Southern Utah, Saturday.

        Are you one of the thousands making an end-of-year TSP mistake?

11. West Virginia (6-0) did not play. Next: at No. 19 Texas A&M, Sunday.

12. Tennessee (7-0) did not play. Next: vs. Alabama State, Sunday.

13. Florida State (7-0) did not play. Next: vs. James Madison, Sunday.

14. Duke (6-1) did not play. Next: at No. 5 South Carolina, Sunday.

15. Maryland (7-2) beat Akron 75-54. Next: vs. Mount St. Mary’s, Wednesday.

16. Stanford (5-3) did not play. Next: at No. 9 Baylor, Sunday.

17. South Florida (7-1) beat George Washington 83-78. Next: at Oklahoma, Saturday.

18. Texas A&M (6-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 11 West Virginia, Sunday.

19. Missouri (7-1) beat New Orleans 81-45. Next: vs. Saint Louis, Friday.

20. Kentucky (6-1) did not play. Next: vs. Tennessee Tech, Sunday.

21. Oregon State (5-2) beat Utah State 94-55. Next: vs. San Jose State, Sunday, Dec. 10.

22. Michigan (5-2) beat LIU Brooklyn 86-49. Next: at Detroit, Monday.

23. Marquette (3-3) lost to Green Bay 63-55. Next: vs. Wisconsin, Monday.

24. California (5-2) beat Santa Clara 79-41. Next: vs. San Diego, Thursday.

25. Villanova (6-0) did not play. Next: vs. Saint Joseph’s, Sunday.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Customs and Border Protection K-9 inspects mail room

Today in History

1824: House elects John Q. Adams president

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 01, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4592 -0.0110 5.76%
L 2020 26.7045 -0.0325 9.23%
L 2030 30.4210 -0.0676 13.61%
L 2040 33.0870 -0.0881 15.71%
L 2050 19.1449 -0.0593 17.63%
G Fund 15.5103 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0812 0.0521 3.33%
C Fund 37.1238 -0.0737 20.49%
S Fund 48.1151 -0.1247 17.67%
I Fund 30.1213 -0.2477 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.