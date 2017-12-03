Top 25 Fared

Saturday

1. UConn (6-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 3 Notre Dame, Sunday.

2. Texas (6-0) did not play. Next: at Georgia, Sunday.

3. Notre Dame (7-0) did not play. Next: at No. 1 UConn, Sunday.

4. Louisville (7-0) did not play. Next: at South Dakota State, Sunday.

5. South Carolina (7-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 14 Duke, Sunday.

6. Mississippi State (7-0) did not play. Next: vs. Oklahoma State, Sunday.

7. UCLA (6-1) did not play. Next: vs. UC Santa Barbara, Sunday.

8. Ohio State (7-2) did not play. Next: vs. Maine, Sunday.

9. Baylor (6-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 16 Stanford, Sunday.

10. Oregon (7-1) beat Weber State 114-86. Next: vs. Southern Utah, Saturday.

11. West Virginia (6-0) did not play. Next: at No. 19 Texas A&M, Sunday.

12. Tennessee (7-0) did not play. Next: vs. Alabama State, Sunday.

13. Florida State (7-0) did not play. Next: vs. James Madison, Sunday.

14. Duke (6-1) did not play. Next: at No. 5 South Carolina, Sunday.

15. Maryland (7-2) beat Akron 75-54. Next: vs. Mount St. Mary’s, Wednesday.

16. Stanford (5-3) did not play. Next: at No. 9 Baylor, Sunday.

17. South Florida (7-1) beat George Washington 83-78. Next: at Oklahoma, Saturday.

18. Texas A&M (6-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 11 West Virginia, Sunday.

19. Missouri (7-1) beat New Orleans 81-45. Next: vs. Saint Louis, Friday.

20. Kentucky (6-1) did not play. Next: vs. Tennessee Tech, Sunday.

21. Oregon State (5-2) beat Utah State 94-55. Next: vs. San Jose State, Sunday, Dec. 10.

22. Michigan (5-2) beat LIU Brooklyn 86-49. Next: at Detroit, Monday.

23. Marquette (3-3) lost to Green Bay 63-55. Next: vs. Wisconsin, Monday.

24. California (5-2) beat Santa Clara 79-41. Next: vs. San Diego, Thursday.

25. Villanova (6-0) did not play. Next: vs. Saint Joseph’s, Sunday.