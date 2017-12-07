Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Towns lead Timberwolves past sinking Clippers 113-107

December 7, 2017 1:10 am
 
1 min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns had 21 points and 12 rebounds, and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the sliding Los Angeles Clippers 113-107 on Wednesday night.

Jimmy Butler and Jeff Teague each scored 19 points for the Timberwolves (15-11), who placed six players in double figures. Andrew Wiggins and Taj Gibson had 16 apiece, and Jamal Crawford finished with 11 points.

Los Angeles dropped its fourth straight game despite an impressive performance by DeAndre Jordan, who had 18 points and 21 rebounds. Lou Williams and Austin Rivers each scored 23 points for the Clippers (8-15).

Danilo Gallinari returned for Los Angeles and scored seven points on 2-for-13 shooting. Gallinari had been sidelined since Nov. 5 due to a glute injury.

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Advertisement

The Timberwolves shot 54.9 percent from the floor.

Minnesota led by as many as 19 in the third quarter. The Clippers pulled within four in the fourth quarter, but the Timberwolves held on.

TIP-INS

Timberwolves: F Nemanja Bjelica remained out with a sprained left foot. He has missed eight straight games. … Wednesday marked Crawford’s first game back at Staples Center since leaving the Clippers. Said Crawford: “You see these people every day for five years. It’s just weird. Some of those relationships will last a lifetime.”

Clippers: G Milos Teodosic (plantar fascia) remained out, but coach Doc Rivers said he is close to returning.

UP NEXT

        Get the latest government shutdown news.

Timberwolves: Open a five-game homestand Sunday night against Dallas. Minnesota has won its last three against the Mavs.

Clippers: Host Washington on Saturday.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Webb telescope emerges from cryogenic test chamber

Today in History

1884: Washington Monument completed

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 06, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4419 -0.0072 5.76%
L 2020 26.6514 -0.0212 9.23%
L 2030 30.3081 -0.0445 13.61%
L 2040 32.9372 -0.0588 15.71%
L 2050 19.0433 -0.0399 17.63%
G Fund 15.5154 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.1173 0.0235 3.33%
C Fund 36.9450 -0.0032 20.49%
S Fund 47.3794 -0.2095 17.67%
I Fund 29.9801 -0.1833 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.